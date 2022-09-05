Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,238 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $12,667,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $91.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.64. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $84.14 and a 52 week high of $180.81.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $644,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,560,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,035 shares of company stock worth $1,975,358 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.47.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.