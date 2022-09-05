Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Position Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at $19,435,309.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,993. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average is $46.02.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

