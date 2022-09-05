Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,115 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $16,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453,749 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,113 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total transaction of $388,833.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,845.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total value of $388,833.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,845.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $96,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,217 shares of company stock valued at $33,256,685 over the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Bank of America cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

NYSE ANET opened at $117.30 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

