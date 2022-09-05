Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Stock Position Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,197,000 after buying an additional 28,967 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ashland by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,536,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,200,000 after buying an additional 48,444 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,355,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after buying an additional 192,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,887,000 after buying an additional 320,731 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 754,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH stock opened at $99.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.42.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.

Ashland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASH. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

Insider Transactions at Ashland

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

