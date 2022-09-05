ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of ASML by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of ASML by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $467.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $567.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $412.67 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

