AstroNova (ALOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 0.92%.

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $11.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $86.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.70. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AstroNova stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,927 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.43% of AstroNova worth $8,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova in a research report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

