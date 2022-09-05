Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,411 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,340 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,789.5% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 54,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 51,394 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 5,223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk stock opened at $198.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 78.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.61. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

