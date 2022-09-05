Azul S.A. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Azul in a report released on Wednesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for Azul’s current full-year earnings is ($2.48) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Azul’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.33) EPS.

Get Azul alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AZUL. Barclays downgraded shares of Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.48.

Azul Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE AZUL opened at $9.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. Azul has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Azul by 930.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Azul by 18.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Azul in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Azul in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Azul in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Azul

(Get Rating)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.