Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,949 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,675 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 23,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 82,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 71,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

