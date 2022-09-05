Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 17,641 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,641 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RSP opened at $139.86 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.97 and its 200 day moving average is $147.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

