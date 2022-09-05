Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 25,413 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of CarMax worth $16,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CarMax by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,967,000 after acquiring an additional 53,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.89.

NYSE KMX opened at $87.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.37 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

