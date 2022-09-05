Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 33,581 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,581 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of Masimo worth $14,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 16.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 89.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 551,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,328,000 after purchasing an additional 259,865 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter worth about $3,262,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Masimo by 29.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter worth about $445,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Price Performance

Masimo stock opened at $144.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.96. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $112.07 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.11 and a 200-day moving average of $142.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Masimo Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.