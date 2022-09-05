Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 9,122 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of Paycom Software worth $15,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.6 %

PAYC stock opened at $344.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 87.65, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.46. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.28.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PAYC. DA Davidson cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $457.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.67.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

