Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,569,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700,096 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.54% of NexGen Energy worth $14,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,133,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,740,000 after buying an additional 2,182,900 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after buying an additional 3,202,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXE opened at $4.19 on Monday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

