Bank of Montreal Can Buys 38,785 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,785 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.21% of Gentex worth $14,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,058,000 after buying an additional 65,579 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,332,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,546,000 after buying an additional 1,466,490 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,775,000 after buying an additional 355,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,248,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,065,000 after buying an additional 992,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Gentex to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. B. Riley cut their target price on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $26.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

