Bank of Montreal Can Buys 489,101 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 377.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 618,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489,101 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Li Auto worth $16,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Li Auto by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Li Auto by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Li Auto by 511.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Stock Performance

NASDAQ LI opened at $26.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -531.49 and a beta of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Li Auto had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Li Auto Profile

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.