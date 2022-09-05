Bank of Montreal Can Buys 8,576 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.25% of Polaris worth $16,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Polaris by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,070 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Polaris by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,776,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,218 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Polaris by 4.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,752,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,595,000 after purchasing an additional 81,159 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 3.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Polaris by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 906,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,623,000 after buying an additional 158,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $112.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.34. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $94.24 and a one year high of $132.50.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

