Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34,235 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $16,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.7 %

IFF stock opened at $107.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.54 and its 200 day moving average is $124.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.38 and a 1-year high of $155.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

