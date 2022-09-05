Bank of Montreal Can Has $14.13 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,245 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $14,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,927,000 after buying an additional 462,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,928,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,886,000 after purchasing an additional 89,908 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after purchasing an additional 76,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 732.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after purchasing an additional 73,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.33.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $297.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.43. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $283.72 and a 1 year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

