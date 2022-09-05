Bank of Montreal Can Has $14.35 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of Molina Healthcare worth $14,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,343,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,606,000 after acquiring an additional 45,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,133,000 after buying an additional 30,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,382,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 893,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,129,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,819,000 after buying an additional 36,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total transaction of $29,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,146 shares in the company, valued at $27,022,429.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,326 shares of company stock worth $13,267,548. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $338.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.57 and a 1 year high of $361.25.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.14.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

