Bank of Montreal Can Has $15.34 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of Advance Auto Parts worth $15,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,652,000 after purchasing an additional 269,514 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,676,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,943,000 after buying an additional 232,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,546,000 after buying an additional 119,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 831,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,080,000 after buying an additional 32,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

AAP opened at $171.73 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.07.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

