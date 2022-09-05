Bank of Montreal Can Has $15.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $15,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $158.12 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

