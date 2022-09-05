Bank of Montreal Can Has $15.79 Million Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 383,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,502 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of APA worth $15,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of APA by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 565.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,876 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $2,007,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $12,457,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of APA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,933,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,564,000 after acquiring an additional 414,886 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA opened at $38.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.90. APA Co. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $51.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

