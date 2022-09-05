Bank of Montreal Can Has $16.27 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,703 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of PerkinElmer worth $16,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 16.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 116.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 128.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 21.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.40.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $134.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.99 and a 200-day moving average of $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,898 shares of company stock worth $2,083,263. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

