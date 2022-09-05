Bank of Montreal Can Has $16.36 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.20% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $16,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 75,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,154.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 340,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,289,000 after purchasing an additional 313,000 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. King Wealth now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,042,000 after acquiring an additional 118,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $98.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.12 and a 200-day moving average of $102.87. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

