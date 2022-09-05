Bank of Montreal Can Has $16.64 Million Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,387 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.19% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $16,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNW. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $122,830,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $23,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 668.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 326,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,041,000 after purchasing an additional 283,908 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $16,130,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 646,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,618,000 after purchasing an additional 182,487 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PNW stock opened at $74.90 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.25%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

