Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,946 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vale were worth $15,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Vale by 8.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,293,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 104,209 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the first quarter valued at $579,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Vale by 1,018.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 927,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after purchasing an additional 844,597 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in Vale by 22.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

VALE opened at $12.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

