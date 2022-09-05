Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 2,189.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 195,537 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.18% of XPO Logistics worth $15,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $103,216,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,223,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 4,327.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 607,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,194,000 after purchasing an additional 593,353 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 938,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,669,000 after purchasing an additional 556,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,882,000 after purchasing an additional 300,578 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE:XPO opened at $52.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.20. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.09 and a twelve month high of $89.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Insider Activity at XPO Logistics

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $2,674,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,361,730 shares in the company, valued at $340,288,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.