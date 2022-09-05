Bank of Montreal Can Invests $17.07 Million in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 199,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,071,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.36% of Mirati Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,892,000 after acquiring an additional 119,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,354,000 after acquiring an additional 55,104 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 492,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,242,000 after acquiring an additional 109,264 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $70,388,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 402,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,085,000 after acquiring an additional 211,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $854,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,735.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

MRTX stock opened at $81.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.35. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 824.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The business had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MRTX. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.