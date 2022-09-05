Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,539 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $14,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $96.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.41. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.197 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

