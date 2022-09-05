Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,903 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Teledyne Technologies worth $15,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $225,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,647,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 28.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,596,000 after buying an additional 29,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY opened at $367.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $387.16 and its 200 day moving average is $413.15. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $344.66 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.61 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

