Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of Abiomed worth $15,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Abiomed by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,649,511,000 after acquiring an additional 287,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Abiomed by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,841,000 after acquiring an additional 46,309 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Abiomed by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,281,000 after acquiring an additional 106,551 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,771,000 after acquiring an additional 61,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,837,000 after acquiring an additional 125,325 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed Stock Performance

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $261.24 on Monday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $379.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Insider Activity at Abiomed

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abiomed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.