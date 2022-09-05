Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $15,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $342.15 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $313.66 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $356.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.