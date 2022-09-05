Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $15.60 Million Investment in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 399,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,595,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of Ryan Specialty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 26,727 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $997,375.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 54.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $41.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.52 and a beta of 0.66. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $491.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.84 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 52.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

