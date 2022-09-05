Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 63,758 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 63,758 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.39% of Cutera worth $16,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cutera by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cutera by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,946,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $46.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $912.39 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.86.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 151.43% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUTR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cutera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cutera to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

