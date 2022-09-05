Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 70,997 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 652.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 70,997 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.15% of Paylocity worth $17,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 101.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 1,730.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Paylocity to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Paylocity from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.19.

In other Paylocity news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total transaction of $741,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,276.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Paylocity news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total transaction of $741,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,276.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $49,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 209,223 shares of company stock worth $48,456,773 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $235.77 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

