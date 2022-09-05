Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,669 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $14,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $82.09 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.52.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.