Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,865 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Jacobs Solutions worth $13,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $13,541,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 19,415 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J opened at $118.80 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.