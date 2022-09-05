Bank of Montreal Can Sells 100,814 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,814 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of WestRock worth $16,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,940,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in WestRock by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $39.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. WestRock has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $54.78.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on WRK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

