Bank of Montreal Can Sells 123,502 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 123,502 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.08% of Seagate Technology worth $15,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $137,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,064,798,000 after purchasing an additional 230,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.95.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $65.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

