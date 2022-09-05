Bank of Montreal Can Sells 126,735 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,735 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity National Financial worth $13,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,840,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,215,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 205,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $39.64 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

