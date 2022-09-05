Bank of Montreal Can Sells 16,361 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,361 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of Catalent worth $17,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,998,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,204,000 after acquiring an additional 627,853 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Catalent by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,265,000 after buying an additional 929,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Catalent by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,864,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,893,000 after purchasing an additional 200,680 shares during the period. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,791,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after buying an additional 673,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $87.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.11 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.86.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,136 shares of company stock worth $1,885,920 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

