Bank of Montreal Can Sells 196,187 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,104 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 196,187 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of Tapestry worth $15,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Tapestry by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 1.8% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tapestry to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $34.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also

