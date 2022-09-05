Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,402 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.20% of Penumbra worth $16,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 56.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 15.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,852,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $57,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $297,568.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,714,019.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,151 shares of company stock worth $355,536. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $165.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.86 and a 52-week high of $293.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.15 and its 200 day moving average is $167.82.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Penumbra to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Penumbra from $272.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

