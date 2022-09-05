Bank of Montreal Can Sells 24,609 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,609 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.46% of Vermilion Energy worth $15,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $26.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $672.99 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

