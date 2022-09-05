Bank of Montreal Can Sells 27,015 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,015 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Infosys were worth $15,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Infosys by 5.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 116,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Infosys during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Infosys by 32.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 848,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after acquiring an additional 208,958 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Infosys by 133.1% during the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 135,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 77,600 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 5.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFY opened at $18.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

