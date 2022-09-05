Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,873 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of FactSet Research Systems worth $17,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $507.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.75.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS opened at $430.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $417.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.54. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $961,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,545.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,233.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,827 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

