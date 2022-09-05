Bank of Montreal Can Sells 337,489 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337,489 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.82% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $16,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,074,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,602 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 19,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,504,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,689,000 after acquiring an additional 51,319 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $45.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.09. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

