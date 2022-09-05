Bank of Montreal Can Sells 41,685 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,685 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.12% of Masco worth $14,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Masco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,802,000 after purchasing an additional 688,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Masco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,701,000 after purchasing an additional 221,519 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Masco by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 315,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Masco by 3.1% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,118,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,051,000 after purchasing an additional 124,036 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAS opened at $49.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

