Bank of Montreal Can Sells 41,836 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,546 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 41,836 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of Best Buy worth $15,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Best Buy by 29.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,755 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 25,962 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 36.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Best Buy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 375,135 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Best Buy by 156.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,770 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 37,065 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,334 shares of company stock worth $381,538. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $71.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

